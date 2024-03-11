ADVERTISEMENT

Social policing project reviewed in Ernakulam

March 11, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya inaugurated the range level review of social policing at the District Police Headquarters, Aluva, on Monday.

He called for society’s participation in the maintenance of law and order. Society should be aware of laws. Mr. Vimaladitya called for raising a society with security awareness.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena presided. Social Policing nodal officer DIG R. Nishanthini explained the project.

Various police projects like Student Police Cadet, Hope, Chiri, Domestic Conflict Resolution Centre, Child Friendly Police Station, Koottu, and Digital De-addiction Centre were explained and their progress reviewed at the meeting.

Senior police officers from Ernakulam Rural, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alapuzha districts, volunteers, teachers and students attended the meeting.

