September 10, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The BJP State unit organised a social media workshop in Kochi.

Party general secretary Vinod Thawde inaugurated the event. State president K. Surendran, social media convener S. Jayasankar, party leaders K.V.S. Haridas, Vikas Pande, and Anil Nair were among those who attended.

