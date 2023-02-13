Social media video fuels allegations of police being overbearing in the name of CM’s security

February 13, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

The Ernakulam Rural police found themselves at the receiving end of an allegation of being overbearing after a video surfaced on social media of an incident that reportedly took place in connection with security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s convoy at Mattoor near Kalady on Sunday evening.

The police, however, claimed it to be lopsided and aimed at creating a distorted impression while pointing at an internal report absolving the Sub Inspector featured in the video. The video showed an argument between the officer and a couple of persons.

The officer allegedly misbehaved with a man who had come to buy medicines from a medical store in the area with his child on Sunday evening. The officer could be heard asking one of the persons to move his vehicle and behave politely to which they responded that they were talking politely, and that the child was having fever.

The man could then be heard asking as to where should he buy the medicines to which the cop said there were other shops. To this, the person said he could not find other shops despite going around for almost a kilometre.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, however, said there was no credence to the allegation. A preliminary inquiry by an officer of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police did not find any fault with the Sub Inspector and the report would be submitted shortly.

“The person concerned was told to park his vehicle along a bylane rather than on the main road. They had come back only to shoot the video. We cannot allow a social media video to demoralise us and compromise the Chief Minister’s security arrangements,” said Mr. Kumar.

However, the proprietor of the medical store said the officer was rude with the man and his brother who came to buy medicines. They left in their car soon and returned on foot some 10 minutes later as they probably could not find any other medical shop since it was Sunday. He said while the area was definitely prone to traffic congestion, the officer should have behaved in a better way.