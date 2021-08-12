Social media adventure lands youth in soup

Kochi

12 August 2021 01:15 IST

Instagram post shows him violating traffic rules

An attempt to show off on social media had unexpected consequences for a youngster when the police came knocking at his door on Wednesday.

Reichel Sebastian, 19, was picked up from his home at Cherai by the Munambam police for posting a video on Instagram showing him riding a motorcycle without mask, helmet and even a shirt.

He was arrested and then released on bail.

Advertising

Advertising

The motorcycle, which belonged to his friend, however, was confiscated and produced in the court. That its handle and silencer were found illegally altered didn’t help, and draw the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act governing such offences.

Whether the video impressed the social media crowd or not, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik who happened to see it was definitely not impressed. He sent that video to the Munambam police with an order to take action.

The police booked him with relevant provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for not wearing mask, sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for not wearing helmet and IPC sections.