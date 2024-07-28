ADVERTISEMENT

Social innovation meet in Kochi aims to secure ₹500 crore CSR funds for Kerala NGOs

Published - July 28, 2024 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first social innovation summit organised in Kochi under the aegis of the National NGO Confederation has said that efforts will be made to provide corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to the tune of ₹500 crore to voluntary organisations in Kerala over the next three years. CSR funds available in Kerala for the financial year 2021-22 amount to ₹240 crore, with Ernakulam district receiving the highest share.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communication from the organisers said the summit witnessed the launch of Sahayog app, inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP. The app is designed to assist voluntary organisations in Kerala by raising awareness about CSR issues and helping design projects that address the State’s social needs.

Participants included BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan, senior Congress leader Lali Vincent, National NGO Confederation coordinator Ananthu Krishnan, Sivan Ambatt from the Entrepreneurship Institute in Ahmedabad, Nari Gunjan founder Sudha Varghese, CSR advisor Nikhil Pant and National NGO Confederation board members.

Organized by HiFiC Consultancy under the auspices of the National NGO Confederation, the two-day summit featured expert-led sessions on various topics, including CSR fundraising and strategies for social start-ups.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US