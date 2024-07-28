GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social innovation meet in Kochi aims to secure ₹500 crore CSR funds for Kerala NGOs

Published - July 28, 2024 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first social innovation summit organised in Kochi under the aegis of the National NGO Confederation has said that efforts will be made to provide corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to the tune of ₹500 crore to voluntary organisations in Kerala over the next three years. CSR funds available in Kerala for the financial year 2021-22 amount to ₹240 crore, with Ernakulam district receiving the highest share.

A communication from the organisers said the summit witnessed the launch of Sahayog app, inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP. The app is designed to assist voluntary organisations in Kerala by raising awareness about CSR issues and helping design projects that address the State’s social needs.

Participants included BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan, senior Congress leader Lali Vincent, National NGO Confederation coordinator Ananthu Krishnan, Sivan Ambatt from the Entrepreneurship Institute in Ahmedabad, Nari Gunjan founder Sudha Varghese, CSR advisor Nikhil Pant and National NGO Confederation board members.

Organized by HiFiC Consultancy under the auspices of the National NGO Confederation, the two-day summit featured expert-led sessions on various topics, including CSR fundraising and strategies for social start-ups.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.