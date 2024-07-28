Social innovation meet in Kochi aims to secure ₹500 crore CSR funds for Kerala NGOs

The first social innovation summit organised in Kochi under the aegis of the National NGO Confederation has said that efforts will be made to provide corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to the tune of ₹500 crore to voluntary organisations in Kerala over the next three years. CSR funds available in Kerala for the financial year 2021-22 amount to ₹240 crore, with Ernakulam district receiving the highest share.

A communication from the organisers said the summit witnessed the launch of Sahayog app, inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP. The app is designed to assist voluntary organisations in Kerala by raising awareness about CSR issues and helping design projects that address the State’s social needs.

Participants included BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan, senior Congress leader Lali Vincent, National NGO Confederation coordinator Ananthu Krishnan, Sivan Ambatt from the Entrepreneurship Institute in Ahmedabad, Nari Gunjan founder Sudha Varghese, CSR advisor Nikhil Pant and National NGO Confederation board members.

Organized by HiFiC Consultancy under the auspices of the National NGO Confederation, the two-day summit featured expert-led sessions on various topics, including CSR fundraising and strategies for social start-ups.