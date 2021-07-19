Social activist Jaison C. Cooper reacts to phone snooping report

Jaison C. Cooper, a human rights activist in Kochi who is allegedly among those reported to have been snooped upon illegally with the help of Israeli spy software Pegasus, said in Kochi on Monday that he would explore options for a legal remedy for breach of privacy.

He said several people had been listed as being snooped upon with the help of spyware. He pointed out he became aware of the incident about a month ago when a news organisation contacted him to verify whether the phone number found in the list of people being snooped upon was actually his.

Mr. Cooper was among those jailed in 2015 for about 50 days along with Tushar Nirmal Sarathi, an advocate, for alleged Maoist nexus. He said that the government paid no heed to submissions of false allegations being made and pointed to the case of Bhima Koregaon-accused whose computers were allegedly breached to plant documents.

Reports from a consortium of global media organisations said union ministers, Opposition leaders, heads of security organisations, journalists and social activists in India were among those being snooped upon with the help of the Israeli spyware.