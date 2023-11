November 28, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Sobha Cyrus has taken over as principal of School of Engineering (SoE) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). In the aftermath of the stampede that killed four people, including three students of Cusat, during the tech fest ‘Dhishna-23’, the syndicate removed Deepak Kumar Sahoo from the post of principal during the investigation period. Dr. Cyrus is a professor in the civil engineering division in SoE. She had held the position of SoE principal earlier too.

