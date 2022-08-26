Snehitha gender help desk observes ninth anniversary with promotional campaigns

ADVERTISEMENT

The Snehitha gender help desk of the Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam has attended to nearly 1,600 domestic violence cases since its inception nine years ago.

When launched on August 23, 2013, it was the first such facility anywhere in the State. It was then gradually expanded to cover the entire State.

The Kakkanad-based desk has so far attended to 7,345 cases in the district, out of which 936 related to family disputes, 456 alcoholism-related cases, 315 cases related to problems faced by children, 207 cases of atrocities against women, and 112 sexual assault cases. Nearly 1,300 people have received counselling through the desk. On an average, 100 cases are reported in a month.

The Kudumbashree has launched a massive campaign propagating the services of Snehitha to mark its ninth anniversary. It started with an ‘umbrella campaign’ across all 102 community development societies in the district. Large umbrellas inscribed with the help desk number and other awareness slogans will be handed over to supplement the street-side livelihood of the neediest among the 1,600-odd recipients of Snehitha’s ‘calling bell support’ initiative for the lonely.

“It serves the twin purpose of providing shade to people engaged in their livelihoods while maximising the reach of the help desk number and various services of Snehitha through those umbrellas. We also plan to undertake a promotional campaign centred on private and KSRTC buses followed by neighbourhood group-level awareness and training campaigns. The whole idea is to send out a message to the community to seek out a support mechanism when faced with problems rather than bottling them up” said Shine T. Money, District Programme Manager (Gender), Kudumbashree Mission.

The Snehitha help desk has two counsellors offering round-the-clock counselling service and five service providers. The counsellors and service providers also visit a sub centre at Perumbavoor. Besides, there are 38 community counsellors tending to 96 gender resource centres in as many panchayats.

Those with issues demanding intervention beyond counselling are referred to government healthcare facilities like Vimukthi of the Excise department in the case of addiction and the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, in cases requiring psychiatric interventions.

“The biggest challenges faced by Snehitha is that cases are often reported with the help desk after exhausting all other avenues of intervention. We are trying to make early-stage intervention possible through our campaigns,” said Mr. Money.