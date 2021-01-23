SNC hands over Air Evacuation Pod to Lakshadweep

Kochi

23 January 2021 01:17 IST

The Southern Naval Command on Friday handed over an indigenously-built Air Evacuation Pod (AEP) to the Lakshadweep administration for safe aerial transportation of COVID-19 patients.

No risk

The equipment is a fully sealed capsule weighing 32 kg using aluminium, nitrite rubber and perspex with breathing facilities, which will eliminate the risk of infection during air evacuation of patients from islands to mainland for treatment. The equipment was handed over to Kadeeshabi AM, Deputy Collector, Agatti, by a representative of the Navy.

