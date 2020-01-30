Kochi

SNC conducts plogging drive

The plogging drive was conducted on Wednesday in Kochi as part of the five-day-long Bharat Parv to celebrate Republic Day.

The plogging drive was conducted on Wednesday in Kochi as part of the five-day-long Bharat Parv to celebrate Republic Day.  

more-in

Poster making, drawing competitions for students held

The Southern Naval Command conducted a plogging drive around the Naval residential areas in the city on Wednesday.

Over a thousand naval personnel, defence civilians, families and students of the Navy Children School participated in the drive in which waste material was collected.

It was an effort to keep the naval area free of plastic.

The drive was conducted as part of the five-day-long Bharat Parv to celebrate Republic Day.

Poster making and drawing competitions were held for students of the Navy Children School on the theme of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
environmental cleanup
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 2:11:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/snc-conducts-plogging-drive/article30687935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY