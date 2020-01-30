SNC conducts plogging drive

The Southern Naval Command conducted a plogging drive around the Naval residential areas in the city on Wednesday.

Over a thousand naval personnel, defence civilians, families and students of the Navy Children School participated in the drive in which waste material was collected.

It was an effort to keep the naval area free of plastic.

The drive was conducted as part of the five-day-long Bharat Parv to celebrate Republic Day.

Poster making and drawing competitions were held for students of the Navy Children School on the theme of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.