SNC conducts plogging campaign

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Saturday conducted a plogging campaign.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC, and his wife Sapna led the campaign. Activities conducted as part of the campaign included taking a pledge to avoid use of single use plastic items, a plogging run, and coastal cleanup. A massive cleanup drive was conducted along the banks of the Venduruthy channel as well as in areas adjacent to the Naval Base including the Venduruthy-Vikrant bridge and the main road from the bridge to Vathuruthy village.

The ‘garbage water scooper’, made indigenously by the Naval Ship Repair Yard, was also used to clear the main channel of floating plastic and other waste. Colour-coded dustbins were installed next to Navy Children School, Kochi, to sensitise children about proper segregation of waste.

The SNC is observing a cleanliness fortnight for preservation of environment December 1 to 15.