Snakes kill more humans than wild elephants do in Kerala, says Forest dept.

January 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Snakes continue to take the life of human beings mostly in cases of human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala.

Each year, serpents kill at least double the number of humans than those getting killed in encounters with wild elephants, according to the latest data of the Forest department. The past year was no exception as 50 people were killed in snakebites that took place outside forest areas whereas the death toll involving wild elephants was 25. Wild boar attacks culminated in the death of seven persons and five lost their lives to incidents involving gaur.

The year 2020-2021 witnessed 52 deaths due to snake bites whereas wild elephants were accountable for 27 deaths during the year.

The data compiled by forest officials indicate that snakes top the list of killers. Steps for scientific handling of snakes and rescue operations for victims are undertaken by the department. People falling prey to wild elephant attacks is still a hard reality, say officials.

Challenging the popular theories of population explosion of tiger and elephants in Kerala forests, officials say the population of these two species continues to be stable.

The elephant population was estimated to be 5,706 in 2017 against 6,177 of 2012. The latest wild elephant population will be known when the quinquennial estimation will be carried out this year. The tiger population estimation held in 2018 had put the count of the big cats in the range of 166 to 190 against 119 to 150 in 2014. The latest tiger tally is expected this year.

The quantum of compensation disbursed on account of the loss sustained in human-wildlife conflicts appears to be fluctuating over the years. While ₹10.18 crore was disbursed in 2017-2018, it increased to ₹11.15 crore next fiscal, and dropped to ₹9.30 crore in 2019-2020. Last year, ₹10.44 crore was provided as solatium.

The State government had earlier toyed with the idea of introducing birth control methods for controlling the wild elephant population. A suggestion to seek the permission of the Centre for culling tigers had invited the wrath of conservationists though some eminent ecologists had supported the idea.

The State Forest Minister had hinted that the State government may move the Supreme Court seeking permission to cull the animals.