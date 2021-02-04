Snakepedia, another app to know the reptile up close

A screenshot of Snakepedia which was developed by a team of scientists, nature lovers, and doctors.

Kozhikode

04 February 2021 00:38 IST

It also offers authentic info on first aid and treatment for snakebites

After SARPA, Snake Lens, and SnakeHub, another web application is being launched to introduce the reptile with the help of pictures, infographics, and podcasts. ‘Snakepedia’ also has analysis on first aid and treatment and details on prevalent myths and superstitions in Kerala.

The Android-based app also has an online helpline menu for identification of snakes. However, its features, except podcast and online ID helpline, are available offline. It is completely free.

Naveenlal Payyeri and P.S. Jinesh, who are part of Team Snakepedia, said there was a system of bringing snakes to the hospital along with the patient. If snakes are identified, it will be useful for the doctor during treatment. “There are WhatsApp groups for helping doctors to identify snakes, which work with the help of researchers. When we analyse the pictures of snakes that have come so far in them, a vast majority of snakes killed are non-venomous. Snakepedia will help the common man find a useful way to identify snakes,” they claimed. The mobile application has been developed by a team of scientists, nature lovers, and doctors.

Of the over 300 species found in India, around 100 are from Kerala belonging to 12 different families. “More than 700 pictures of these are included with up to 20 photographs of various colour morphs for some snakes. These photographs are taken by more than 130 people inside and outside Kerala,” Mr. Naveenlal and Dr. Jinesh said.

Users can find out the snakes in Kerala by searching keywords or first alphabets of their common name in English or Malayalam or the scientific names in the search feature. Information on each species can be found on the description pages with the help of pictures and infographics. One can also listen to English-Malayalam podcasts here. The feature titled ‘Dangerous’ contains details about only venomous snakes that may pose a threat to human health, and ‘Harmless’ has information about those that are not dangerous.

Many venomous snakes have similar looking non-venomous mimics. Snakes that look similar to each other are grouped in the ‘Lookalike’ feature. It also has ID tips to differentiate non-venomous from venomous snakes using characteristic differentiating features with the help of easily understandable infographics.

The other features are ID tips, ask expert, first aid, list of 158 hospitals that have anti-snake venom, treatment, Info, myths and hoaxes, rescuers, check list, habitat, and podcast.