Snag hits metro service

KOCHI

02 March 2020 20:45 IST

Commuters were stranded for long at many metro stations during morning peak hours on Monday after a train stalled at Thykoodam station due to a technical snag.

The train stalled at 8.45 a.m. at Thykoodam due to ‘pressure variation’ in its system. This disrupted the operation of almost all trains in the 23-km-long Aluva-Thykoodam stretch, till 9 a.m., KMRL sources said.

While trains operated as scheduled every six minutes in the Aluva-Kadavanthra stretch after that, their frequency fell to a train every 12 to 15 minutes in the Kadavanthra-Vyttila and later Kadavanthra-Thykoodam stretch, till 1 p.m. This was mainly because commuters to Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam stations had to alight at Kadavanthra and board another train to their destination.

Normal operation of trains in the entire corridor was restored by 1 p.m., after operation and maintenance technicians from the metro’s Muttom depot arrived and fixed the technical snag. Being Monday, there was more than normal number of commuters at different metro stations.