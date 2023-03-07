Smoke to be fully contained in a couple of days, says Ernakulam Collector

March 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Intermittent fire and smoke at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant for the sixth consecutive day continued to keep agencies involved in crisis management on their toes on Tuesday.

A fire breakout in a certain area of the fire zone for two hours till Monday midnight was a minor setback, but firefighters managed to bring the situation under control shortly thereafter. A consensus seems elude the agencies involved on the time by which smoke can be fully contained.

District Collector Renu Raj, however, claimed that smoke would be completely contained in the next two days. “Intensified firefighting works are under way as containing smoke remains the top priority. Thirty fire tenders and 12 earthmovers are engaged in tossing around garbage heaps and watering them,” she said.

Copters of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force were also engaged in aerial spraying though they were used sparingly depending on the wind conditions. “Copters were engaged in aerial spraying during the afternoon when firefighters had a break since aerial spraying further intensified smoke, making ground-level work impossible. Wind also leads to smouldering of garbage heaps from inside,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The fatigue experienced by firefighters engaged in continuous work for almost a week was also a matter of concern. “However, this is the kind of work that cannot be done by anyone other than trained staff. Hence, we have pressed in firefighters from neighbouring districts as well,” said Ms. Raj.

A medical camp led by the District Medical Officer was also held at the Brahmapuram worksite to ensure that firefighters had not developed any health issues.

The Collector said health experts were constantly monitoring the situation to assess any potential health hazards as a result of the prevailing situation. “Patients reaching hospitals are also being screened for any smoke-induced health ailments. Fortunately, no spike in patients with lung diseases has been noticed yet. However, health experts have cautioned the elderly, children aged below 12, pregnant women, and asthmatic persons to remain alert as a precaution,” said Ms. Raj.