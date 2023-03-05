Smoke chokes life in Kochi and adjoining areas on fourth consecutive day

March 05, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

As smoke emanating from the charred plastic heaps continued to choke Kochi city and adjoining areas for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the State authorities have assured that the fire will be brought under control without any delay.

Acrid stench of molten plastic was felt at places far away from the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram, where the fire broke out on Thursday evening. The smoke reduced visibility in many city areas during the morning hours even as joint teams of Fire and Rescue Services personnel toiled it out at the spot to control the blaze. A few firefighters developed health issues including nausea after being exposed to the smoke for hours together.

Though the fire could be brought down significantly, the authorities were left with little options to prevent the smoke that billowed out of the molten plastic waste spread over a vast area.

Holiday for schools

With the health risk due to the inhaling of smoke filled air remaining live, the District Collector has declared a holiday for schools in the local bodies in the vicinity of the Brahmapuram plant on Monday as a precautionary measure. It will be a holiday for students of Classes 1 to 7, kindergarten, and day-care centres in Vadavukode Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunad panchayats, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura and Maradu municipalities and Kochi Corporation. However, exams scheduled for the day would be held as decided earlier, said the communication issued by the Collector.

Vehicles stopped

An irate mob blocked vehicles that brought waste from various parts of the district to the plant site on Sunday evening. The collection and transportation of waste from the Kochi Corporation and adjoining local bodies have been hit for the past four days as vehicles loaded with garbage could not reach the site following the accident. The police have also launched an investigation into the reasons for the fire outbreak.