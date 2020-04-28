Kochi

SmartCity disinfects premises

Employees working at SmartCity Kochi being screened before entering the complex.

SmartCity Kochi has disinfected its IT building and premises in accordance with a recent Kerala government direction that requires IT companies to clean premises against COVID-19 spread.

The 246-acre SmartCity Kochi has a majority of its firms allowing employees to work from home.

