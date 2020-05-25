Smart village offices at Kakkanad, Puthuvype

KOCHI

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan inaugurated through video conferencing the smart village offices at Kakkanad and Puthuvype on Monday.

A communication said that close to 400 village offices in the State had been constructed as smart offices. Funds had been allocated for another 50. Maintenance of 230 offices had been carried out and additional rooms added to 267 village offices. The smart offices are citizen-friendly and offer e-governance services.

