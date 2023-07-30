Smart toilet units may begin functioning by third week of August

July 30, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

SnapEX Overseas, the start-up that has been permitted to set up modern toilet units in the city, hopes to launch its service by the third week of August.

The Kochi Corporation Council had reduced the number of units to 10 from the earlier 20 at a meeting held last week. Though the Mayor had issued a letter of intent to the firm for 20 such units, the decision had invited the wrath of Opposition councillors as the proposal was not discussed in the council.

Each toilet unit, termed ‘smart sanitation centre’, attends to the sanitation and hygiene needs of users, according to Mayank Midha, managing partner and founder of Garv Toilets.

There will be a retail kiosk selling hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and soaps. Water ATMs and bathrooms will also be part of the Garv toilets unit. There will be cloakrooms too. The toilet units, manufactured at the firm’s factory in Haryana, will be assembled at locations in Kochi. Each unit would be priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh, said Mr. Midha.

The firm plans to collect a fee of ₹10 each for using the toilets. One unit would require space of around 200 sq. ft. The company had associated itself with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for setting up and operating the units. “We are looking at a long-term association of 20 years with the agencies and cities. The firm will take care of the operation and maintenance of these units,” added Mr. Midha.

Besides collecting user fee, the firm also hopes to raise revenue through the display of advertisements on the units.

The toilets are “indestructible and self-sustainable” in terms of energy consumption, waste disposal and revenue generation. Each unit will have sanitary pad vending machines and ramp access. The units will be differently abled-friendly. All toilet blocks are solar-powered and will have LED lights and proper ventilation, according to the website of the firm.