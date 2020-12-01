Smart portal app to redress public grievances

Kochi

01 December 2020 01:29 IST

Mobile application to be available from today

The Smart Kochi Web Portal and Mobile Application of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will be live from Tuesday, helping the public engage with government departments the smart way.

The portal will be available through www.smartkochi.in, and users can download the ‘smartkochi’ mobile application from Google Play Store. People can easily figure out ward-wise details, nearby police stations, Akshaya centres, hospitals, ambulances, metro stations, and railway stations through the GIS portal. The application also lists details of public services like blood banks, schools, and employment service centres.

Citizens can register in a Central Grievance Management System, which in turn will be delegated to the respective departments. They can upload images / documents / video with the grievance. A grievance ID will be provided to them. Updates on the status of grievances will be notified back to them through SMS. The history of grievances and action taken by the departments too will be available.

As a first step, grievances related to services offered by the Kochi Municipal Corporation, Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the Public Works Department will be addressed. Citizens can report grievances related to potholes, waste management, drainage and water supply issues, waterlogging / stagnation, street lights, and dog menace.

CSML is initiating the web application through the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC-4 project) as part of the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission.