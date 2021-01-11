Smart parking, mobility plan revision among issues to be taken up by KMTA

Crucial decisions to be taken at first Board meeting on January 22

The first board meeting of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), a body mandated with integrating different commuting modes and improving the quality of roads and allied infrastructure, is scheduled to be held on January 22.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, who heads the body and senior officials of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and related departments that are members of the body, are slated to attend the meeting online from Thiruvananthapuram while the others will most likely attend it from Kochi. The KMTA, which was constituted in November, is touted as the premier full-fledged metropolitan transport authority of its kind in India entrusted with ample powers to usher in qualitative improvement in the way people commute in the Greater Kochi region.

The body had recently included in its agenda three critical issues that have to be implemented in the coming six months. They are introduction of a smart parking system, revision of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) readied in 2015 by Kochi Metro Rail Limited, and steps to promote non-motorised transport (NMT). The long-pending demand to permit entry of private buses from Vypeen into the city, and augmenting of feeder network for public transport modes too were likely to figure in the meeting, sources said.

The CMP must be rewritten after a passenger survey is conducted by a credible agency. It should be based on the detailed toolkit readied by the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs, said a key member of KMTA. “This is because a scientifically done CMP would be the basis for policy decisions and integration of different commuting modes,” he added.

The body is also in urgent need of an administrative team to do paperwork and liaison with officials of different departments, it is learnt. “The board meeting will hopefully take a decision on sending a person in the rank of Under Secretary and a pair of support staff on deputation with the KMTA. About 20 personnel having field experience are also needed on contract basis as project engineers in charge of planning, finance etc.,” said sources.

In the absence of administrative staff to liaison with the State Secretariat, there is major delay in getting the concurrence of many key departments. Posting adequate number of personnel will help create awareness about the purpose and powers of the KMTA with the Secretariat staff and speed up paperwork. The KMTA also needs approximately ₹10 crore from the State budget to take up different projects this year. On its part, the Centre would allot funds if project reports were submitted in the statutory format, they added.