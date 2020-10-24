Smart monitoring of waste management on the anvil

LSGD to conduct audit of homes ahead of rolling out the project

The Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM) is considering setting up automated waste management system in select local bodies in Ernakulam to step up efficiency of waste collection and management.

The move forms part of the government’s efforts to streamline and improve waste management services. Two proposals on intelligent and automated waste management systems are on the anvil. The first digital system is being developed with technical support from the Integrated Rural Technology Centre in Palakkad. Senior officials of the Department of Local Self-Governments said the software would help in tracking waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers from each home. Waste generators can pay their user fee through the digital mode.

“We will have to carry out an audit of homes in select civic bodies ahead of launching the initiative. Relevant data for running the system will be integrated with the digital platform. Each house will be provided with a QR code. Members of each household can attach the QR code at the entrance to the house,” they said.

The green volunteers engaged in waste collection will scan the QR code using their mobile phones. Data on the quantity of waste collected and the user fee remitted by users will be uploaded to the centralised system. The project will be introduced in a few local bodies in the first phase to gauge the technical hurdles in its implementation. The authorities also plan to seek the support of companies and establishments in select local bodies for the execution of the venture. They can spare a share of their corporate social responsibility funds for the novel project.

For the second project under consideration, the software for the smart garbage monitoring system has been developed by Keltron. Besides keeping track of the collection process, the mobile application will help users raise complaints, if any, about shortcomings in waste collection from households. Their complaints will be transferred online to officials of civic bodies for follow-up action. Citizens can also alert instances of dumping or burning of waste in violation of rules to the authorities.