Smart Mission seeking to complete road works by October

‘Delay encountered in relocating posts, underground utilities’

All pending works of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in the city will be completed by October, ahead of the December deadline. They include completion of pending works on smart roads and other roads that are being renovated, sources in the agency said.

They attributed delay in completing many works to the pandemic, and delay encountered in relocating posts and underground utilities. Every effort is being made to speed up works, despite such hurdles. “For example, ₹1.20 crore was spent from our funds to lay new telephone cables in the place of old ones that had to be relocated for our works, when the telecom firm cited funds paucity. Similarly, implementable suggestions of councillors and other people’s representatives are taken into account while executing road and allied infra works, since up to 10% variation in the estimate is permitted,” they added.

Allegations denied

On Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi complaining that new slabs were being laid over old, narrow drains without rebuilding the drains, they said this was done at locales where the road was too narrow and there was an alternative bigger drain on the other side of the road. People’s representatives from the area were apprised of this during meetings. Likewise, many drains on Banerjee Road were rebuilt about four years ago. There was no need to further reconstruct them before laying slabs.

Referring to overhead power lines on roads other than smart roads not being modified as underground cables, they said this was perfectly in keeping with norms. A section of traders who had encroached into footpaths and drains were vehemently opposed to their renovation works. “But we will go ahead as per our design.” the sources said.

A total of ₹300 crore of the ₹1,000 crore worth projects that the CSML was doing in Kochi was for road upgradation work. It had recently decided to terminate the contractor, who was awarded the work to upgrade key roads in Fort Kochi. Their renovation works might extend to December, the sources said.