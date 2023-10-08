Smart metre will deny right to affordable power, lead to privatisation of supply: experts 

October 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The implementation of the smart metre project will deny the right of affordable power supply, pave the way for privatisation of power utilities, and make it for easy power suppliers to frequently raise charges, said experts at a workshop on consumer rights and smart electricity metre organised by the Kerala chapter of All India Electricity Consumers’ Association here on Sunday.

Only a concerted effort at the grassroots level, as it happened in some States where the smart metre project has been implemented, to oppose the project would help the authorities take note of people’s resentment against the programme, said S. Seethilal, KSE Workers’ Union general secretary at the workshop.

He added that the Union government was exercising what he called administrative fascism to impose its will on issues such as reforms in the power sector. Consumers in States such as Assam, Gujarat, and Odisha where the smart metre project had been implemented were dissatisfied and angry, he claimed.

Experts spoke on issues such as consumers and smart metre, technical issues in the use of smart metre, and the need to have people’s group against the project.

One of the central issues raised during the discussions was that the introduction of smart metres would touch every sphere of activity. It will result in cutting off supplies to crucial services such as drinking water supply and health centres if they run up dues with the supplying company.

Replacing the state-of-the art electronic metres with smart metres will bring additional financial burden on consumers. Installing smart metres will result in pre-paid supply, directly ensuring privatisation of services and smart metres, which will be against consumer interests. Smart metres will bring down opportunity for human considerations and cut off all subsidies, speakers at the workshop added.