Smart India Hackathon finale from tomorrow

The finale of the software and hardware competition titled Smart India Hackathon 2019, organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), will be held at Jai Bharath College of Engineering Technology, Perumbavoor, on March 1, 2 and 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants in a live event on March 2 at 8 p.m.

Thirty-two teams from various colleges will take part in the Kochi event, which is part of the grand finale of the Hackathon 2019, being held simultaneously in 23 nodal centres across the country.

Developing solutions

The event is the culmination of the programme led by AICTE in 3,000 colleges with participation of over a lakh students across the country, from which 34 teams were selected for each nodal centre. It was an initiative to provide students with a platform to address problems and come up with solutions for some pressing, everyday problems.

At Jai Bharath College, ABB GIS Private Limited, Manipal Health Enterprise, Bharward Growth Inds Association, Belur will give eight problem statements. A team comprising six students and two mentors will be given training before they attempt to work on a solution. The mentors will only have guiding roles and the team will work on the solutions for 36 hours. The Hackathon Lab will be inaugurated on March 1 at 5 p.m. AICTE director Ramesh Unnikrishnan will inaugurate the competition on March 2 at 7.30 a.m. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar will address students during an online event.