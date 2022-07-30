Smart garbage monitoring system in Ernakulam from mid-August

July 30, 2022 23:33 IST

It will be rolled out in 25 grama panchayats and nine municipalities in the first phase

Thirty-four local bodies in Ernakulam district will introduce a smart garbage monitoring application to streamline waste collection and management from mid-August.

The project is implemented by Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM) in association with Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD). As many as 25 grama panchayats and nine municipalities will roll out the system in the first phase. Training for elected representatives in local bodies is progressing, according to an official communication. The mobile application was developed by Keltron. Stakeholders in waste management will be part of the digital platform.

The application will be available to local bodies for free under financial aid provided by the Suchitwa Mission to Keltron. The app offers a total solution from collection of waste to its disposal. The software will help in tracking waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers from each home. Waste generators can pay their user fee through the digital mode.

Data required for running the system will be integrated with the digital platform. Each house will be given a QR code. Members of each household can attach the QR code at the entrance to the house.

Green volunteers engaged in waste collection will scan the code using their mobiles. They will get information on residences and commercial establishments that have not yet joined the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. Data on the quantity of waste collected and the user fee remitted by users will be uploaded to the centralised system. The app will help users raise complaints on the shortcomings in waste collection from households.

Complaints will be forwarded online to officials of civic bodies for follow-up action. People can inform the authorities of illegal dumping or burning of waste in public places. The app also provides information on the location of material collection facility in each local body. It can also track the movement of vehicles transporting waste using GPS facility.