Smart garbage monitoring app for Thrikkakara too

District Collector Renu Raj flagged off the use of Smart Garbage Monitoring App for Thrikkakara municipal area on Saturday with the launch of the customer enrolment campaign. A total of 750 students from Bharatha Matha College, Thrikkakara, will be part of the enrolment campaign along with members of the Haritha Karma Sena.

The students and Hairtha Karma Sena members have been divided into groups to undertake a survey of the garbage situation in the municipality. A communication from the Public Relations Department said the survey would generate answers to 42 questions. Names of areas, heads of families and their addresses will be among the information collected through the Smart Garbage App.

The smart app programme, launched in the first half of the year by the Local Self-Government department, is being implemented with the help of the Kudumbashree Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and Suchitwa Mission. It will help reduce the time taken to address any garbage accumulation problem. The programme is being spread to all the local self-government bodies in a phased manner.

All activities for the proper disposal of garbage will be monitored and recorded through the app, developed with technical support from Keltron.

About 30,000 households in the Thrikkakara municipal area and nearly 3,000 institutions stood to gain from the implementation of the Smart Garbage app programme, the communication added.