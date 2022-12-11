Smart garbage monitoring: 32 lakh households, establishments enrolled

December 11, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KOCHI

Around 32 lakh households and establishments in over 150 local bodies have been enrolled under the ambit of the smart garbage monitoring project initiated by the government.

The target is to reach the 40-lakh mark in 376 local bodies in the first phase by the end of December. According to the Suchitwa Mission, the enrolment and allotment of QR-code have been completed in 125 panchayats and 30 municipalities.

As many as 376 local bodies, including 313 panchayats, 59 municipalities, and four corporations figure in the first phase of the project, which aims at deploying a smart garbage monitoring application to streamline waste collection and management.

The project is implemented by Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM) in association with Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD). The mobile application was developed by Keltron.

The application will be available to local bodies for free under financial aid provided by the Suchitwa Mission to Keltron. The app offers a total solution from collection of waste to its disposal. The software will help in tracking waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers from each home. Waste generators can pay user fee through the digital mode.

Data required for running the system will be integrated with the digital platform. Each house will be given a QR code. Members of each household can attach the QR code at the entrance.