Smart City projects: council seeks greater involvement

The Kochi Corporation has sought increased involvement and supervision in the implementation of Smart City projects in the city.

The civic body will form a sub-committee for the purpose.

Mayor Soumini Jain announced the decision of the corporation at the council meeting after several councillors complained about the reported sidelining of the civic body when it came to implementation of projects.

The civic body will request the Chief Minister to convene a meeting to review the progress of the projects. The projects implemented in the city shall be presented before the council, she suggested.

Supervisory committee

The proposed supervisory committee will have the Mayor, chairpersons of various standing committees, Leader of the Opposition, councillors from the Smart City area, Corporation Secretary, and senior officials of the civic body.

The committee will periodically review the progress of the projects, she said. The council will seek clarifications on the 24 X 7 water supply project proposed for the city.

‘Poor coordination’

Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod said the lack of coordination and supervision had hit the implementation of the projects.

CPI(M) leader K.J. Antony, standing committee chairpersons A.B. Sabu and Poornima Narayanan, and councillors V.P. Chandran, Grecy Babu Jacob, M.G Aristotle, and K.R. Premakumar were among those who took part in the discussions.