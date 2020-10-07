Small players lose ground

KOCHI

07 October 2020 01:24 IST

Till about a year ago, Vidyasagar T.K., a small-time real estate agent, used to make a decent living from buying and selling properties.

But then, business went off the boil and the outbreak of the pandemic sealed his fate. After nearly three decades in the field, Mr. Vidyasagar is now a non-player, dependent on the meagre income from his photostat shop at Nedumbassery that is not doing brisk business either.

“I used to buy plots along with three others and then sell it in small parcels for small margins. The progressive increase in fair value over the years had already driven small players like us out of business when the pandemic erupted and hit our fortunes,” he said.

K.S. Suresh Kumar, district secretary of All Kerala Document Writers and Scribes Association, lamented how the fair value of land had gone up by 50% in last five years, with 10% rise in every State budget, making property deals in general untenable. “The 10% stamp and registration duties meant that a property deal worth ₹10 lakh attracts a duty of ₹1 lakh. The demand for pegging these duties at 5% like many other States has gone unheeded,” he said. Paul T.C., another small real estate broker, said while the impact of the pandemic was temporary, the real deal-breaker for the sector was the demonetization of 2016 from which the sector never really recovered. “While the property deals have dried up, the land price, especially in urban areas never really dropped. Land largely remains with the wealthy class and they are not willing to sell it at throwaway prices,” he said.

Joy Antony, who runs a website for property deals, however, claimed that there was a mini-surge for newly-built medium houses and small plots among expatriates forced to return in the wake of the pandemic. “We are receiving many such enquires, probably because expatriates have advanced their plans to buy houses and invest in land. Besides, they are no longer able to stay with their relatives or extended family on return as in the past owing to the quarantine protocol,” he said.