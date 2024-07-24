Small industries got a raw deal in Union Budget, says association

The Kerala State Small Industries Association ( KSSIA) has expressed disappointment over the Union Budget presented on Tuesday. Association president A. Nizaruddin said small-scale industries did not receive the attention that they deserved.

Association general secretary P.J. Joseph said while the Budget made generous provisions for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh along with some northern States, Kerala was virtually ignored.

However, the association welcomed recommendations for infrastructure and skill development. While corporates got a good deal in tax rates, the common people were ignored, the KSSIA said.

