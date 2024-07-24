ADVERTISEMENT

Small industries got a raw deal in Union Budget, says association

Published - July 24, 2024 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Small Industries Association ( KSSIA) has expressed disappointment over the Union Budget presented on Tuesday. Association president A. Nizaruddin said small-scale industries did not receive the attention that they deserved.

Association general secretary P.J. Joseph said while the Budget made generous provisions for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh along with some northern States, Kerala was virtually ignored.

However, the association welcomed recommendations for infrastructure and skill development. While corporates got a good deal in tax rates, the common people were ignored, the KSSIA said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Union Budget / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US