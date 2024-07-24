GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Small industries got a raw deal in Union Budget, says association

Published - July 24, 2024 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Small Industries Association ( KSSIA) has expressed disappointment over the Union Budget presented on Tuesday. Association president A. Nizaruddin said small-scale industries did not receive the attention that they deserved.

Association general secretary P.J. Joseph said while the Budget made generous provisions for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh along with some northern States, Kerala was virtually ignored.

However, the association welcomed recommendations for infrastructure and skill development. While corporates got a good deal in tax rates, the common people were ignored, the KSSIA said.

Related Topics

Union Budget / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.