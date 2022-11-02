Kochi

Small industries association slams protest against Vizhinjam port project

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) has slammed the protest against the Vizhinjam port project.

A meeting of the office-bearers of the association on Wednesday claimed that the port project would have a positive impact on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the State. The project will also pave way for big business investments in Kerala, said a KSSIA statement.

The protest against the project has plunged potential investors into introspection mode. The government should, therefore, implement the court order and help complete the project on time, said the statement issued by M. Nissaruddin, president, and general secretary P.J. Jose.


