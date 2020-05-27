Slum project gets corpn. nod

KOCHI

27 May 2020 23:52 IST

The ₹19-crore initiative to be implemented in three areas of West Kochi

A ₹19-crore ‘slum redevelopment’ project under Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has received the Kochi Corporation’s approval. It is to be implemented in three areas of West Kochi.

CSML had submitted a list of six slums in West Kochi to the corporation in early February. The project will focus on providing basic amenities in the area, considering the allocated funds, but the details will be chalked out once an official confirmation is given by the civic body.

The six areas had been selected after a preliminary assessment of factors, including population density, number of families, and access to transport facilities and basic amenities. The areas were chosen keeping in mind minimum land ownership issues, CSML officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

The colonies on the list are Thundiparambu in Karippalam division, Galamseth, Pudukkatuparambu, Kochuparambu, Thopinakam, and Mathesuparambu, all in Mattancherry. The welfare standing committee of the corporation had last month given nod for the project to be implemented at Thundiparambu, Kochuparambu, and Mathesuparambu, and the council concurred with the decision on Tuesday.

The deadline for tendering all Smart City projects was March 31, according to Central government guidelines, but in the COVID-19 scenario, no fresh instructions have been issued on projects that have not been tendered yet, CSML officials said. Since CSML was awaiting the corporation’s approval of the list of slums, the integrated redevelopment of slum housing is the only CSML project that is yet to be tendered.

The Thundiparambu colony, with around 200 houses, will require work on roads, drainage, housing, and LED lighting, said Bindhu Levin, councillor representing Karippalam.

According to the City Sanitation Plan prepared in 2011 by the corporation, there are 283 listed slums within the corporation limits with a population of 1,27,872. The figures have not been updated since then, according to Nisa A., project officer, Urban Poverty Alleviation Department. Of these, 42 are within CSML’s Area Based Development (ABD) plan for five divisions in West Kochi and parts of Ernakulam South, Central and North divisions.