Slow pace in assessment of infra fitness of schools in Ernakulam

The assessment of the infrastructure and related facilities in schools ahead of the reopening on June 1 is moving at a slow pace in Ernakulam district.

Schools have to clear the fitness test by the local bodies concerned before the start of the new academic year annually. As per official estimates, only around one-fourth of the schools under the Education department has receieved the fitness certificate. The district has over 1,120 government and aided institutions under the Department of General Education.

The Office of the Deputy Director of Panchayats stated that it is yet to get an updated picture on the process of issuing fitness certificates to the schools. The engineering wing in each local body is entrusted with the task of visiting the schools and evaluate the structural and other infrastructural status.

The engineers have to assess whether the buildings are in compliance with the rules prescribed by the government. The officials have to check the stability of the classrooms, and other facilities. They need to take action, if the roof of classrooms is made of poor quality materials in violation of the rules.

The need to ensure overall fitness of the classrooms and buildings assumes significance as the schools are going to function in a full-fledged manner from the lower primary classes to the higher secondary level after a long break induced by the pandemic crisis.

The Department of General Education in Ernakulam stated that necessary directives have been issued to the local bodies and the school managements to start preparing for the new academic year. School campuses have to be cleaned and classrooms should be disinfected. The water tanks/storage facilities have to be cleaned prior to the start of the offline sessions, according to the guidelines.

Senior officials of the Education department said that the guidelines on ensuring the safety and security of the children issued by the district administration would be applicable for CBSE schools too as they have an equal responsibility to comply with the rules.

