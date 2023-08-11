Sloth bear’s death: HC seeks action taken records from forest officials

August 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Forest and Wildlife department to produce the entire records relating to actions taken for rescuing a sloth bear that fell into a well at Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram in April.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order when a writ petition seeking action against the forest officials concerned for their alleged lapses that led to the death of sloth bear came up for hearing.

In its petition, Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy said that the unscientific action of the Chief Wildlife Warden, district forest officer, range forest officer, and the veterinarian had led to the death of the bear. Before darting the animal for immobilisation, a net should have been placed with the help of fire and rescue services personnel to safeguard the animal, and the water in the well drained out. Besides, the district forest officer had not obtained sanction from the Chief Wildlife Warden before asking the veterinarian to immobilise the animal. It also pointed out that no crime had been registered against the officials responsible for the loss of life of the animal.

The government pleader submitted that the contentions of the petitioner were incorrect. In fact, permission had been granted by the Chief Wildlife Warden for darting the bear. The forest officials had reached the site within 15 minute of getting the information and started rescue operations. The decision to immobilise the bear was taken after consulting the leading wildlife experts.

