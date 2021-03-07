SLMC slams govt., Corpn. for continuing Brahmapuram fiasco

Panel report to NGT will include latest incident of fire outbreak

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held the government and the Kochi Corporation responsible for the continuing sorry state of affairs at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

Committee chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, who had visited the site on March 3 along with officials of the State Pollution Control Board, will submit a report to the Southern Bench of the tribunal soon by including the incident of a massive fire breakout at the yard on Friday.

“No meaningful action as directed by the tribunal has been taken by either the government or the civic body. It’s the constitutional obligation of the authorities to provide clean environment to the citizens,” Mr. Pillai told The Hindu on Saturday.

The committee found that the Corporation authorities were dumping biodegradable waste generated under its jurisdiction and from other local bodies over the heaps of old waste lying at the site. The biodegradable waste was not segregated properly. Despite repeated directions by the committee, it was found that the civic body failed to carry out spot treatment of fresh waste, it said.

The SLMC pointed out that the damaged windrow composting sheds at the site were the root cause for the malfunctioning of the solid waste management facility. During rains, water makes its way to the old waste owing to the poor condition of the composting sheds. It will eventually be directed to the nearby Kadambrayar, which has been identified as one of the critically-polluted river stretches in the country by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Stating that no actions were taken to install proper effluent treatment facilities at the site, the committee found that the temporary plant was non-functional. The Corporation had claimed that it had taken steps to ensure proper treatment of leachate flowing out from the windrow sheds by connecting it to the nearby septage treatment plant.

The inspection held on March 3 revealed that the septage treatment facility was not functioning properly. The team found that untreated or partially treated sewage was discharged into a nearby marshy area located nearly 50-60 metres away from the septage plant. The plant was in idle mode and the untreated sewage was discharged using a hose directed towards the marshy area located close to Chitrapuzha, another polluted river stretch identified by the CPCB.