SLMC seeks report on plastic waste dumping at Kalamassery

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 19:43 IST

Ensure timely remedial measures are taken to contain smoke that emanated after waste dump was set on fire, Monitoring Committee Chairman tells PCB

The State-Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management has directed the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to seek explanation from the Kalamassery Municipality on action taken against those who had dumped plastic waste near an open space close to the Government Lower Primary School at Pallilamkara. SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, who visited the site on Friday following complaints of breathing difficulties faced by residents and students of the school after the waste dump was set on fire, asked PCB officials to ensure that remedial measures were taken to contain the smoke without delay. Inquiries by the health wing of the Municipality had found that the plastic waste was generated at a firm in the Cochin Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kakkanad. The Municipality had imposed a fine of ₹5.25 lakh on violators for dumping waste under the Solid Waste Management Rules. Meanwhile, the municipal authorities pointed out that fire and rescue services personnel had initially doused the fire. But the smoke remained owing to the large quantity of plastic waste dumped at the site.



