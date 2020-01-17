SLMC seeks details from Maradu Municipality on debris management

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Maradu municipal authorities to appear before it on January 21 to elaborate on the debris management plan following the implosion of the four apartment buildings.

The committee has issued notices to the Chairperson and the Secretary of the municipality to appear before it during its sitting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram. They will have to explain the steps being taken to manage the dust issue facing people living near the blast sites. The municipal authorities will be directed to come up with an action plan for the scientific management of debris as per the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, according to the SLMC.

The committee had earlier asked the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to initiate steps to mitigate the impact of the demolition on the quality of air and water nearby. According to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, debris should be covered with sheets. Vehicles transporting debris should also be properly covered to prevent fugitive dust emission. Moreover, water sprinklers should be used at all points where waste is unloaded.

The authorities will have to monitor the movement of vehicles carrying demolition waste. Regular checking and maintenance of vehicles should be ensured. The transportation routes have to be identified after discussions with the civic authorities. Parking space for vehicles transporting debris should be earmarked. Regular water sprinkling has to be done on roads through which construction waste is transported to the designated disposal site.

In its letter to the Municipal Secretary, the board has made it clear that dust from the debris will spread if water sprinkling and other proposals as per the Construction and Demolition Rules are not implemented. In addition, the civic body will have to submit reports on a regular basis to the regional office of the board in Ernakulam on steps being taken to remove debris.

The PCB has also instructed the municipal authorities to remove debris that fell into the Vembanad lake after the implosion of the second tower of the Alfa Serene complex. The civic authorities can consult the departments concerned for carrying out the directive without delay, it said.