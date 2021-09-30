SLMC raps Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam for waste dumping in private land

Unauthorised dumping of waste on the roadside in Kalamassery.

KOCHI

30 September 2021 16:41 IST

Civic body failed act against violation that continued for over a year, says committee report

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management has pulled up the Kalamassery Municipality in Ernakulam district of Kerala for unauthorised dumping and handling of non-biodegradable waste at a private land along Seaport-Airport Road here.

In a report submitted before the National Green Tribunal, SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai pointed out that the primary responsibility for the lapse rested with the civic body, as it had failed to take action against the violation that had continued for more than a year. The land, spread over an acre, was found to be used for storage of waste in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Huge quantities of solid waste materials were found dumped without any proper roof protection, the report said.

It added that leachate from the dumped waste was found stored in a pit. The committee was told that leachate flowed into a nearby canal before reaching the Kadambrayar. Those who had taken the land on lease informed the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) that they were trying to remove the waste to a safer place. However, inquiries revealed that they had not asked an authorised firm to get it done.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee pointed out that the said individuals had shifted the waste to unidentified places in violation of rules on collection, storage and transportation of solid waste. Quoting media reports, the report said waste was transported in heavy vehicles for dumping on Willingdon Island during night hours. It was also taken to wetlands in Alangad, Thengode, and Kakkanad in Ernakulam district.

The SLMC also received information that the remaining waste was levelled at the site itself. An excavator was used to cover it with soil to give the impression that the entire waste was removed. The NGT is expected to consider the committee report soon and issue necessary orders.