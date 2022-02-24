SLMC pulls up Muvattupuzha municipality for lapses in waste disposal

Steps on to find a solution by April, says Civic body chief

Heaps of legacy waste lying at the dumping site of Muvattupuzha municipality at Valakuzhi near Kadathy.

KOCHI

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal has found serious lapses in the management of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in Muvattupuzha municipality.

A. V. Ramakrishna Pillai, SLMC Chairman and former judge of the Kerala High Court, who visited the dumping yard of the civic body at Valakuzhi near Kadathy, said that it was surprising to find that the municipality lacked any facility to ensure proper collection and disposal of biodegradable waste. The municipality was not even collecting biodegradable waste from shops, hotels, and other commercial establishments, he said.

Mr. Pillai visited the dumping yard following a fire incident on February 19. It was the third such incident in the past one year.

Mr. Pillai said that the non-biodegradable waste was stored in the open in violation of the norms. There was also the presence of hazardous waste at the site, he said.

He was accompanied by M. A. Baiju, chief environmental engineer, Ernakulam, of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Baiju said that the board had not given authorisation to operate the dumping yard. Heaps of legacy waste were detected at the site, he said.

P. P. Eldhose, Chairman of the Muvattupuzha municipality, admitted that the legacy waste issue had not been resolved for years. The civic body would have to bear huge expenses to clear it, as an average ₹12 is required to clear 1 kg of old waste from the site. “However, we have initiated steps to find a solution by April,” he said.

The SLMC will submit a report to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on the sorry state of waste management in Muvattupuzha. The board will issue a notice to the authorities of the civic body asking why environmental compensation should not be imposed for violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.