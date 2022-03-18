SLMC concerned over frequent discolouration of Periyar

Detailed report to be submitted before National Green Tribunal

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal has expressed concerns about the increasing incidents of discolouration reported in the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar river.

SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, who had asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to submit an urgent report on the discolouration reported on March 15, said that he would submit a detailed report before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal.

The tribunal had pulled up the government and the board in particular on the delay in acting against the Periyar river pollution.

Mr. Ramakrishna Pillai recalled his report submitted last year that had pointed towards the exceeding limits of toxic chemicals in the samples collected from the river stretch.

The committee had recommended stringent action against the industrial units found responsible for the pollution.

It had asked local bodies to carry out effective surveillance of river banks by installing CCTV facilities.

The district administration was told to clear the bushes on the side of the river, outside the compound wall of the industries located in Edayar.

The committee had also suggested constructing an inspection bridge along the banks of the river near the industrial area for proper surveillance.

However, none of these recommendations were implemented by the authorities, citing the pandemic situation as a reason for the delay. The action plans as part of the Periyar river rejuvenation project are also pending for want of support from the local bodies located along the banks of the river.