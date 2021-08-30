SLMC asks PCB to explain frequent incidents of pollution in Periyar river

KOCHI

30 August 2021 20:44 IST

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management has asked the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to explain the increasing incidents of pollution in the Periyar river.

Committee chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai took notice of the discolouration of the river near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam on Monday. “The board has been told to submit a report on the incident and to find the source of pollution,” said Mr. Pillai. “Surveillance has to be stepped up along the river stretch in the region to avoid such incidents,” he added.

On the staff shortage being experienced by the board at its Environmental Surveillance Centre, the chairman pointed out that he had brought the issue to the notice of the board authorities.

Mr. Pillai said incidents of illegal discharge into the river had reduced after he had submitted a detailed report to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the case related to the pollution of the river. “It is unfortunate that such incidents are being repeated,” he said.

The authorities are yet to implement the key suggestions made by the SLMC in the report that include formation of an independent committee having powers to inspect any industry, hotel, high-rise, healthcare institution, or other establishments on the banks of the river and to collect data required for the evaluation of such institutions.

The local bodies were told to close down any industry or establishment within its jurisdiction found violating the laws. The local bodies were also told to carry out effective surveillance of the river banks by installing CCTV facilities. The district administration was told to clear the bushes on the side of the river, outside the compound wall of the industries located in Edayar. The committee had also recommended constructing an inspection bridge along the banks of the river near the industrial area for proper surveillance.