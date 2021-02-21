Slew of development, welfare measures proposed

KOCHI

In what Mayor M. Anilkumar says is an effort to address issues of the poor and the downtrodden, the Corporation Budget features a set of development and welfare measures.

A plan is in the offing for the development of Mattancherry, Edakochi, Palluruthy and Vaduthala — areas that the budget document identifies as poorly developed. Access to basic facilities and living conditions will be improved. A socio-economic survey will be carried out first to assess the existing facilities. The areas will then be divided into zones depending on their needs and development plans will be prepared for each zone. Habitable homes, water connections, and access to the internet will be provided, besides encouraging aquaculture in these areas, setting up libraries and play areas. A detailed town planning scheme will be developed for Mattancherry, keeping in mind its historical and cultural significance. A technical committee will be formed to execute the project, for which an initial outlay of ₹30 crore has been proposed in the Budget.

For the elderly, free facilities for physiotherapy, and free medical tests will be arranged. The Budget also makes a mention of arranging safe and hygienic housing facilities for migrant workers. For people of backward castes, the Budget proposes an outlay of ₹7 crore for scholarships, career guidance, special coaching, laptops and study material for students.

In addition to the eight Janakeeya hotels, set up as part of the State government’s policy to provide food at subsidised rates, the Corporation plans to expand the scheme to establish 10 more such hotels run by Kudumbashree units in the city.

The Budget declares that rehabilitation of people living on poramboke land near canals and of homeless persons will be ensured. A total of 2,000 beneficiaries who own land will be given financial assistance under the PMAY-LIFE Mission scheme for house construction. With State and Union government assistance, besides the Corporation’s own contribution through a loan, ₹93.5 crore will be made available for the housing scheme.

The Budget sets aside a total of ₹10 crore for health-related schemes, including improvement of facilities at health centres under the Corporation’s supervision, expanding palliative care services and purchasing more ambulances.