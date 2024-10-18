Slew of CSML, GCDA initiatives launched

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh said here on Friday that scientific collection, transport and treatment of garbage must become part of the culture in cities. “Kochi, with its pristine beauty, has immense potential in this regard to be a model for the rest of the world,” he added.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating, along with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, a host of initiatives that were undertaken using Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) funds at the Durbar Hall Ground here.

“Members of the public must not throw garbage in public places and in waterbodies. Efforts must be made to streamline the segregation of garbage, their prompt transport to dumping yards and their scientific treatment. People must also remain vigilant, send pictures of those who throw garbage to the civic agency concerned and earn rewards,” the Minister said.

The initiatives that were inaugurated include open spaces and roads in the city and in West Kochi, apart from modern machinery like portable pothole-patching machine, amphibious weed harvester to clean waterbodies and 15 refuse compactor trucks to ferry garbage. They provide faster and more reliable outcomes in ensuring urban cleanliness and mitigating flood risks. All of them have five-year operation and maintenance (O and M) contract.

Mr. Rajesh spoke of how Kochi wears a better look now, thanks to CSML holding hands with the Kochi Corporation for the city’s image makeover. Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function which was attended by, among others, Shaji V. Nair, the CEO of CSML, and Hibi Eden, MP.

GCDA market

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rajesh inaugurated the renovated GCDA-owned market at Kaloor. The market complex spread over 40,000 sq.ft., which was in a dilapidated condition, was renovated using ₹5.87 crore given by CSML. On its part, the GCDA would ready a 50-kilolitre effluent treatment plant on the premises.

In addition, the Minister also inaugurated five toilet blocks that the GCDA had built in different parts of the city for about ₹2 crore. Differently abled people too can use them.

