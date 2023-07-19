SLATE project to be launched in Kunnathunadu

July 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the Sustainability Leadership and Agency through Education (SLATE) project in the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency on July 21.

The project is being initiated by the Vidhyajyothi project of MLA P.V. Sreenijin and St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It will be implemented in 21 government and aided schools in the constituency. Around 11,000 students will get the benefit of the project, which aims at inculcating a sense of equality and compassion among the students.

Awareness sessions on constitutional rights, training in English language, and learning Maths through interesting tools will be part of the project, according to a communication.