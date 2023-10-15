ADVERTISEMENT

SLATE project of St. Teresa’s College wins recognition

October 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The SLATE (Sustainability, Leadership and Agency Through Education) project implemented by St. Teresa’s College in the city has won attention in the recently released policy brief document, ‘Policy recommendations for Kerala’s skilling landscape’, prepared by the Kerala cohort of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship, under the mentorship of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

The document comprises a collection of policy briefs covering various themes within Kerala’s skill development sector, divided into three key chapters - institutional strengthening and convergence, quality of skilling, and inclusive skilling, says a press release.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship is a flagship programme launched by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It includes more than 660 fellows in different districts with nine IIMs - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jammu, Kozhikode, Nagpur, Ranchi, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam - as academic partners. The objective of the programme is to strengthen the district skill landscape of the country through an effective and collaborative engagement of fellows.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US