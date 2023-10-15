HamberMenu
SLATE project of St. Teresa’s College wins recognition

October 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The SLATE (Sustainability, Leadership and Agency Through Education) project implemented by St. Teresa’s College in the city has won attention in the recently released policy brief document, ‘Policy recommendations for Kerala’s skilling landscape’, prepared by the Kerala cohort of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship, under the mentorship of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

The document comprises a collection of policy briefs covering various themes within Kerala’s skill development sector, divided into three key chapters - institutional strengthening and convergence, quality of skilling, and inclusive skilling, says a press release.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship is a flagship programme launched by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It includes more than 660 fellows in different districts with nine IIMs - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jammu, Kozhikode, Nagpur, Ranchi, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam - as academic partners. The objective of the programme is to strengthen the district skill landscape of the country through an effective and collaborative engagement of fellows.

