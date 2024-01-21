ADVERTISEMENT

Skull, bones found on premises of under-construction house in Thripunithura

January 21, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A skull and a few bones were found in a plastic cover on the premises of an under-construction house at Kannankulangara in Thripunithura on Sunday.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Hill Palace police and a probe is on. Forensic experts have collected evidence.

Woman found dead

An elderly woman was found strangulated at her house in Angamaly on Saturday night.

Lalitha, 62, of Parakkadavu was found dead, while her husband Balan, who is suspected to have murdered her, is on the run. Her body was discovered by their son who returned home late in the night. The couple reportedly used to have frequent quarrels.

